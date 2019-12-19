Sydney Thunder clinch second consecutive Big Bash League win

Sydney Thunder notched up their second successive win in the Big Bash League as they beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades, opting to bat first, had a good start with openers Sam Harper and skipper Aaron Finch putting on a 55-run opening partnership before the wicketkeeper batsman was dismissed after scoring a quick 19-ball 39 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. The captain departed shortly afterwards for his 29 which came off 22 balls.

Shaun Marsh and Tom Cooper put on a 44-run partnership which took the side past 100. Marsh went on to top score with 42 off 33 with five boundaries and a six to his name. However, the side were restricted to 169-5 despite a positive start.

The Sydney side started off well in the run chase with Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales putting on a 99-run opening stand. Khawaja went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for 66 off 46 after hitting eight boundaries and a six. Skipper Callum Ferguson did not provide any major support to Hales, who was batting well at the other end.

The English wicketkeeper-batsman went on to become the second half-centurion for the side. His top score of 68, which included eight boundaries and three maximums, helped the side chase down the target with three balls to spare.