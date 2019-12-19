Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sydney Thunder clinch second consecutive Big Bash League win

59 mins ago
Sydney Thunder clinch second consecutive Big Bash League win

Photo: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Thunder notched up their second successive win in the Big Bash League as they beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets on Thursday. 

Melbourne Renegades, opting to bat first, had a good start with openers Sam Harper and skipper Aaron Finch putting on a 55-run opening partnership before the wicketkeeper batsman was dismissed after scoring a quick 19-ball 39 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. The captain departed shortly afterwards for his 29 which came off 22 balls.

Shaun Marsh and Tom Cooper put on a 44-run partnership which took the side past 100. Marsh went on to top score with 42 off 33 with five boundaries and a six to his name. However, the side were restricted to 169-5 despite a positive start. 

The Sydney side started off well in the run chase with Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales putting on a 99-run opening stand. Khawaja went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for 66 off 46 after hitting eight boundaries and a six. Skipper Callum Ferguson did not provide any major support to Hales, who was batting well at the other end.

The English wicketkeeper-batsman went on to become the second half-centurion for the side. His top score of 68, which included eight boundaries and three maximums, helped the side chase down the target with three balls to spare.

 
Big Bash League Melbourne Renegades Sydney Thunder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Faheem, Shinwari can't play in Big Bash League
Faheem, Shinwari can’t play in Big Bash League
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.