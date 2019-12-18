Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sydney Sixers trounce Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

10 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: SixersBBL/Twitter

Sydney Sixers claimed a comfortable eight-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Sydney on Wednesday.

Perth Scorchers, being sent in to bat first, had a horrid start with the side being reduced to 29-4 inside six overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh (32 off 33) and Chris Green (36 off 32) carried the side forward with their 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The side continued to slip after the partnership was broken and they were bowled out for 131 in 20 overs.

The run chase was a one-man show as Josh Philippe took the game away from the Scorchers’ grasp with his half-century. He went on to play a blistering knock of 81 from 44 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Philippe also scored a 73-run opening partnership with Daniel Hughes which helped the side complete the run chase in the 15th over.

 
