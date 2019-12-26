Sydney Sixers register Big Bash League win over Perth Scorchers

Sydney Sixers hammered Perth Scorchers by 48 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Perth on Thursday.

The Sydney side, being asked to bat first, lost Josh Philippe early but Daniel Hughes (35 off 25) and James Vince (22 off 21) carried the side forward with their 46-run partnership on the second wicket.

Skipper Moises Henriques’ 20-ball 35 helped the side go past 100 but Tom Curran went on top score with 43 off 21 deliveries as the side finished at 174-7.

The Scorchers had a disastrous start to the run chase as they slumped to 34-5 in just seven overs. Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner tried some damage control with their 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The hosts provide futile resistance with the bat with wickets falling at regular interval once the partnership was broken. The whole side was eventually bowled out for 126 in 18.1 overs.