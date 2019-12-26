Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sydney Sixers register Big Bash League win over Perth Scorchers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sydney Sixers register Big Bash League win over Perth Scorchers

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Sixers hammered Perth Scorchers by 48 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Perth on Thursday.

The Sydney side, being asked to bat first, lost Josh Philippe early but Daniel Hughes (35 off 25) and James Vince (22 off 21) carried the side forward with their 46-run partnership on the second wicket.

Skipper Moises Henriques’ 20-ball 35 helped the side go past 100 but Tom Curran went on top score with 43 off 21 deliveries as the side finished at 174-7.

The Scorchers had a disastrous start to the run chase as they slumped to 34-5 in just seven overs. Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner tried some damage control with their 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The hosts provide futile resistance with the bat with wickets falling at regular interval once the partnership was broken. The whole side was eventually bowled out for 126 in 18.1 overs.

 
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Perth Scorchers sydney sixers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers, Cricket, Australia, BBL 2019, #BBL09, Big Bash League 2019, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, PSvSS, T20 cricket
 
MOST READ
Dates for Pakistan's limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced
Dates for Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced
No Pakistanis for Asia XI against World XI: BCCI
No Pakistanis for Asia XI against World XI: BCCI
Melbourne Stars part ways with Haris Rauf
Melbourne Stars part ways with Haris Rauf
Pakistan players make gains in Test rankings
Pakistan players make gains in Test rankings
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.