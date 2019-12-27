Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Star players unwilling to play T20Is in Pakistan: BCB President

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019
Star players unwilling to play T20Is in Pakistan: BCB President

Photo: AFP

There has been uncertainty around the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh next year but the T20I series is also now in doubt after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan stating that several players are unwilling to tour Pakistan for the three 20-over games, The Daily Star has reported.

“We have already communicated (to the PCB) that we are trying to send a team for the T20s if the players are willing,” Hasan said. “If the players and the staff are willing and we can manage to form a good team, then we will send our team. Some of our star players have said that they don’t even want to play the T20s.”

He added that the board is awaiting green signal by its government for the multi-format tour. “We have already gotten approval from one section and awaiting other instructions. We need clearance from the security agencies. One thing is certain, we won’t force any player to go.”

Hasan justified his players’ stance by stating that their families are anxious. “Many of the coaching staff have already informed us that they don’t want to go. Some of them have said that they do want to go but only for a short period; only a handful though wanted that as most of the foreign staff do not want to go. One of the factors in their decision was their families. Many in their families are very anxious about the Pakistan series. The second factor is how long they can prevail in such a security environment. It is fully secure and very much a closed-off environment.”

Earlier, the BCB president had stated that the team was willing to play the T20I series in Pakistan. However, the cricket board is insisting on playing the Test match series at a neutral venue.

Bangladesh’s previous tour to Pakistan was back in 2007-08 while Pakistan have played in Bangladesh twice in the meantime.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
