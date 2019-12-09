Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after 10 long years. The Sri Lankan team reached Islamabad late Sunday for its tour of Pakistan.

It will play two Test matches during the tour. The first test will be in Rawalpindi on December 11 and the second in Karachi on December 19. Both matches start at 10am.

The Sri Lankan team will hold its first practice on December 10.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is out of the series because he contracted dengue.

Law enforcement agencies have the Security plan for the first match ready. Around 4,500 security personnel will be deployed.

