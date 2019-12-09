Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

1 hour ago
Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

Photo: PCB/Twitter

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after 10 long years. The Sri Lankan team reached Islamabad late Sunday for its tour of Pakistan.

It will play two Test matches during the tour. The first test will be in Rawalpindi on December 11 and the second in Karachi on December 19. Both matches start at 10am.

The Sri Lankan team will hold its first practice on December 10.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is out of the series because he contracted dengue.

Law enforcement agencies have the Security plan for the first match ready. Around 4,500 security personnel will be deployed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Cricket Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sri Lanka, Cricket, pakistan, sri lanka pakistan test series, test cricket
 
MOST READ
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.