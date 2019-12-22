Sri Lanka set 476 to win by Pakistan in Karachi

Pakistan declared on 555-3 at lunch to give themselves five sessions to dismiss Sri Lanka after setting them an improbable target 476-run target.



The hosts managed 160 runs in 27 overs to go into the break at 555-3 as they took the game to the Sri Lankans and have already amassed a lead of 475.

Azhar was eventually dismissed for 118 as he skipped down the track against Lasith Embuldeniya and was stumped.

Wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan made his way out into the middle and took the side to lunch alongside Babar without any more mishaps. The two have been going along at breakneck speed and have already made 52 in 7.5 overs at a run-rate of over 6.5.

This is only the second time in Test history that all top four batsmen have scored centuries.