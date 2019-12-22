Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sri Lanka set 476 to win by Pakistan in Karachi

48 mins ago
Sri Lanka set 476 to win by Pakistan in Karachi

Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

Pakistan declared on 555-3 at lunch to give themselves five sessions to dismiss Sri Lanka after setting them an improbable target 476-run target.


The hosts managed 160 runs in 27 overs to go into the break at 555-3 as they took the game to the Sri Lankans and have already amassed a lead of 475.

Azhar was eventually dismissed for 118 as he skipped down the track against Lasith Embuldeniya and was stumped.

Wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan made his way out into the middle and took the side to lunch alongside Babar without any more mishaps. The two have been going along at breakneck speed and have already made 52 in 7.5 overs at a run-rate of over 6.5.

This is only the second time in Test history that all top four batsmen have scored centuries.

 
Cricket Karachi Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.