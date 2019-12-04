Sri Lanka appoint Mickey Arthur as head coach

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach ahead of their two-match Test series against the Men in Green, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has overhauled their coaching staff, and Arthur will be joined by bowling coach David Saker and fielding coach Shane McDermott.

Their batting coach Grant Flower will only be working in the limited-overs format, meaning he will not be a part of the Test tour to Pakistan.

Mickey Arthur has coached Australia, South Africa and Pakistan before.

Sri Lanka will be the first side to play a Test series in Pakistan in a decade. The tour kicks off on December 11 in Rawalpindi.