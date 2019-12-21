Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Sana Mir captains Wisden Women’s Team of the Decade

57 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Sana Mir was named captain of the Wisden’s Women’s Team of the Decade.

The team has been selected as part of Wisden’s decade in review.

Sana Mir is the only Pakistan player in the team of illustrated cricketers which have stood out in the decade.

England have the most number of players in the team with three as Charlotte Edwards, Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt were included in the side.

Australia’s Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry also made the cut. India’s Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were also named.

A player each from New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies was also selected as Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk and Stefanie Taylor are also part of the squad.

 
