Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Russia handed four-year ban over doping

2 hours ago
Russia handed four-year ban over doping

Photo: AFP

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after accusing Moscow of falsifying data from an anti-doping laboratory.

“The full list of recommendations have been unanimously accepted,” said WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald, speaking at a meeting of the body’s executive committee in Lausanne. “WADA’s executive committee approved unanimously to assert a non-compliance on the Russian anti-doping agency for a period of four years.”

The ruling means Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

“They are going to have prove they had nothing to do with the non-compliance, (that) they were not involved in the doping schemes as described by the McLaren report, or they did not have their samples affected by the manipulation,” Fitzgerald said.

The independent McLaren report, released in 2016, revealed the significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011-15.

 
Olympics 2020 Russia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.