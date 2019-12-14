Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Wet outfield abandons fourth day’s play in Rawalpindi Test

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The fourth day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to wet outfield.

Not a single ball could be bowled throughout the day.

The match is heading for a draw as Sri Lanka are batting at 282-6 with just 91.2 overs being bowled in the match so far. Dhananjaya de Silva is unbeaten at 87 while Dilruwan Parera is not out at six.

Only 5.2 overs of play were possible on day three as rains and bad light continued to interrupt proceedings.

The return of Test cricket in Pakistan has been marred by rains across the city.

Pakistan are hosting their first Test series since 2009. Their previous home series against Sri Lanka came to an abrupt end when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team as they were en-route to play a five-day fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The doors of international cricket were closed for Pakistan till 2015 when Zimbabwe became the first country to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs tour.

Pakistan have been hosting limited-overs series at their backyard with West Indies, Sri Lanka and World XI touring the country in the recent past.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
