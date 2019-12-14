Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sports

Rain washes out third Pakistan-England women’s ODI

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan avoided a whitewash as the third game of their three-match women’s ODI series against England in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

England win the three-match series 2-0.

Pakistan, being asked to bat first, had a decent start with openers Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan putting on a 96-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed for 37 off 65 deliveries with five boundaries to her name.

Javeria’s dismissal left the side reeling as they began to lose wickets at regular intervals. Nahida Khan went on to score a half-century before heading back to the pavilion after scoring a 59-ball 55 after hitting eight fours.

Bismah Maroof’s side were 145-8 in the 38th over when rain halted proceedings. No play was possible from that moment on.

The two sides now head into a three-match T20I series starting Tuesday.

 
