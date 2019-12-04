Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa battle hard in close fixture

3 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa battle hard in close fixture

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern were battling hard when the third day’s play came to close.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting the third day’s play at 156-6, were bowled out for 306 in their first innings in reply to Northern’s 411-8 declared. They were helped by Rehan Afridi and Mehran Ibrahim’s half-centuries.

Afridi missed out on his ton as he was left stranded at 96 whereas Ibrahim made 54.

Northern declared their second innings at 139-6 after Zeeshan Malik added another first-class 50 to his tally. He went on to top score with 52.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in chase of 245, lost both of their openers with 19 runs on the board before Ashfaq Ahmed and Israrullah took the side to 39-2 at stumps. They still require another 206 runs to win.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab have a 205-run lead over Southern Punjab.

Adnan Akmal’s side, starting the third day’s play at 23-1, were sent packing for 392 in reply to Central’s first innings score of 597-9 declared.

Zeeshan Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha’s struck centuries on the penultimate day. Zeeshan top scored with 141 while Salman made 140.

Ahmed Shehzad did not enforce the follow on and were batting at 1-0 at stumps.

On the other hand, the fixture between hosts Sindh and Balochistan seems to be heading towards a draw with Sindh batting at 356-5 in their first innings.

Starting the fourth day’s play at 70-1, Saud Shakeel and Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel went on to score in triple figures.

Shakeel was at the top of his game as he went on to score a 150 before getting dismissed for 151. He found precious support in Manzoor who made 109. They added 213 runs together for the second wicket.

The side then became 222-3 before Fawad Alam joined the party and made another half-century for Sindh. He was batting at 69 when the play came to an end.

 
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, #QeA19, Sindh, Northern, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, #SamaaTV
 
MOST READ
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.