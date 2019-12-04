Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa battle hard in close fixture

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern were battling hard when the third day’s play came to close.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting the third day’s play at 156-6, were bowled out for 306 in their first innings in reply to Northern’s 411-8 declared. They were helped by Rehan Afridi and Mehran Ibrahim’s half-centuries.

Afridi missed out on his ton as he was left stranded at 96 whereas Ibrahim made 54.

Northern declared their second innings at 139-6 after Zeeshan Malik added another first-class 50 to his tally. He went on to top score with 52.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in chase of 245, lost both of their openers with 19 runs on the board before Ashfaq Ahmed and Israrullah took the side to 39-2 at stumps. They still require another 206 runs to win.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab have a 205-run lead over Southern Punjab.

Adnan Akmal’s side, starting the third day’s play at 23-1, were sent packing for 392 in reply to Central’s first innings score of 597-9 declared.

Zeeshan Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha’s struck centuries on the penultimate day. Zeeshan top scored with 141 while Salman made 140.

Ahmed Shehzad did not enforce the follow on and were batting at 1-0 at stumps.

On the other hand, the fixture between hosts Sindh and Balochistan seems to be heading towards a draw with Sindh batting at 356-5 in their first innings.

Starting the fourth day’s play at 70-1, Saud Shakeel and Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel went on to score in triple figures.

Shakeel was at the top of his game as he went on to score a 150 before getting dismissed for 151. He found precious support in Manzoor who made 109. They added 213 runs together for the second wicket.

The side then became 222-3 before Fawad Alam joined the party and made another half-century for Sindh. He was batting at 69 when the play came to an end.