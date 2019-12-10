PSL Team Review: Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have finished fifth in both seasons of the Pakistan Super League ever since they were included in the competition as its sixth side and will be looking to go at least one better this time around.

Perhaps the biggest issue the Punjab side faced last year was the lack of individual performers in the team, with Multans having no representation in either the top 10 wicket-takers or the top 10 run-getters last year. Their top-scorer Shoaib Malik, who was outscored by 14 other players in the tournament, has left for Peshawar Zalmi but they still boast a strong batting line-up.

World Cup winner James Vince had struggled in the UAE last year but can be a devastating proposition in more batting-friendly conditions in Pakistan, while the addition of his English compatriots Ravi Bopara and Moeen Ali provides experience and firepower at the latter stages of the innings. The addition of the duo shows Multan might be sticking with their policy of using players that can contribute with both bat and ball over specialists.

Multan can prove to be one of the most dangerous sides with the bat as they also boast Rilee Rossouw and a certain Shahid Afridi within their ranks. With so much strike power lower in the order, Khushdil Shah may be tasked with the job of anchoring the innings further up.

West Indies’ star all-rounder Andre Russell is gone but he only managed four matches last year and was clearly unfit and well below his usual best so the side won’t be missing much. They did miss South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir and Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir last year and the veteran duo have returned this time around to provide the side with some much-needed experience as well as the ability to suffocate the batsmen and provide control to their skipper.

Imran Tahir was his side’s top wicket-taker in Multan’s debut campaign, while Tanvir was instrumental in Quetta’s successful title campaign last year with 15 wickets to his name.

The side also have Afridi, who is arguably still the biggest cricketing star plying his trade in the country, and the experienced spinner was his side’s best bowler last year as he claimed 10 wickets.

The left-arm Pakistani duo of Muhammad Irfan and Junaid Khan is likely to share the new ball for Multan and the two can perform well in tandem. Irfan was incredibly economical last year as he went for just 6.52 runs an over but could claim just five wickets in nine matches, while Junaid managed eight wickets in seven games but was much more expensive at 8.65 runs conceded every over.

Tanvir might be given the new ball if either of the pacers struggles though.

With so many bowling options at their disposal, how Multan utilise Muhammad Ilyas and Ali Shafiq will be interesting after the two had impressed in last year’s campaign. Ilyas was his side’s most successful pacer with nine wickets to his name, while Shafiq claimed two wickets for just 20 runs in two games before injury ended what was promising to be an exciting breakthrough season.

Strengths:

Explosive middle-order

Lots of all-rounders

Experienced bowling attack

Weaknesses: