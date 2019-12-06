PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore

The drafting of players for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held today (Friday).

The ceremony will be held at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy at 4:45pm local time.

HBL PSL Draft 2019

📅 Friday 6 Dec 2019

🕰 4:45 pm

📍 National Cricket Academy

#⃣ #HBLPSLDraft2019

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 5, 2019

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will get to make the first pick as the draft kicks off with the selection of Platinum category players.

Here is how the pick order looks like for the #HBLPSLDraft2019 Let us know which team in your opinion has the strongest lineup so far. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 5, 2019

The PSL draft can be watched live online on PSL’s Facebook and YouTube pages, while Samaa Sports will also be covering the event.

Earlier, all six franchises had released the list of players which they have retained and released for the next year’s edition.

The reigning champions are coming back with the experience of Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahmad Shahzad, Umar Akmal and three very exciting youngsters. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 1, 2019

Proper talent in the Karachi Kings retention roster as they get ready for #HBLPSL 2020 with their seasoned trio of Babar Azam, Amir, Imad Wasim! — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 1, 2019

First seven Sultans confirmed for #HBLPSL 2020! Can't wait to watch Lala Shahid Afridi in action. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 1, 2019

The tournament kicks off on February 20 and ends on March 22. The entire tournament will be played in Pakistan and the games are scheduled to be held in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.