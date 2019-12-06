Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore

41 mins ago
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League

The drafting of players for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held today (Friday).

The ceremony will be held at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy at 4:45pm local time.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will get to make the first pick as the draft kicks off with the selection of Platinum category players.

The PSL draft can be watched live online on PSL’s Facebook and YouTube pages, while Samaa Sports will also be covering the event.

Earlier, all six franchises had released the list of players which they have retained and released for the next year’s edition.

The tournament kicks off on February 20 and ends on March 22. The entire tournament will be played in Pakistan and the games are scheduled to be held in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

 
Cricket Pakistan pakistan super league PSL PSL 5
 
