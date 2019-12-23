Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Proteas pacer Vernon Philander to retire from international cricket

2 hours ago
Proteas pacer Vernon Philander to retire from international cricket
Photo: AFP

South Africa seamer Vernon Philander announced on Monday the upcoming Test series against England will bring down the curtain on his international career.

Philander made his Proteas debut in a ODI in 2007 but came to worldwide prominence four years later in Cape Town when he marked his Test debut by taking five wickets for 15 runs in seven overs as Australia were bowled out for just 47 in their second innings. He was named player of the match in a fixture South Africa won by eight wickets.   

The 34-year-old has played 60 Tests, taking 216 wickets at an impressively low average of 22.16. He has also appeared in 30 ODIs and seven T20Is.

The four-Test series against England starts on December 26 at Centurion. The final Test in Johannesburg begins on January 24.

“I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey,” Philander said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA). “My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to.”

Graeme Smith, Philander’s former Test captain who is CSA’s interim director of cricket, praised Philander’s cricket and his character.  “One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man,” Smith said. “I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him.”

 
Cricket England South Africa vernon philander
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
Kumar Sangakkara to captain MCC team on Pakistan tour
Kumar Sangakkara to captain MCC team on Pakistan tour
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.