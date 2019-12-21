Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers picked up a 11-run win over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League fixture at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Scorchers, being sent to bat first, lost Josh Inglis early but Cameron Bancroft and Liam Livingstone put on a 64-run partnership on the second wicket. The opening batsman was the next to be dismissed after scoring a 19-ball 29 with the help of a boundary and two sixes.

Bancroft went on to complete his half-century before getting dismissed for 51 off 37 deliveries. Ashton Turner (36 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh took the side past the 150-run mark.

Marsh was the top scorer for the side as his blistering 56 off 22 balls helped the side finish at 196-7.

Melbourne were doing well by catching up to the required run-rate despite losing the wickets of skipper Aaron Finch and Sam Harper with 51 on the board in 5.2 overs.

However, the defending champions began to struggle and found themselves at 64-3 in 8.2 overs.

Beau Webster and Shaun Marsh put on a 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Marsh went on to complete her half-century before heading back to the dressing room after contributing 55 runs to the scorecard.

Scorchers bagged successive wickets at the end to ensure that the Renegades were out of the game. Webster, who was the second half-centurion for the side, went on to score an unbeaten 67 off 37 deliveries as the side finished at 185-6.

On the other hand, the fixture between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Canberra was suspended due to poor visibility and air quality due to smoke.