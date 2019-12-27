Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s Nida Jamali wins gold in US wrestling event

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Pakistan’s Nida Jamali wins gold in US wrestling event

Photo Courtesy: bleedgreenarmy/Twitter

Pakistan’s 13-year-old student Nida Jamali won three gold medals at a wrestling tournament in the United States, Pro Pakistani has reported.

The teenager hails from Sindh’s Badin and is currently pursuing her studies on scholarship at a school in Yuba City in the state of California.

She underwent training before heading into the competition where she put on exemplary performance. She took part in three 116-pound categories and remained on top throughout.

The Pakistani athlete also topped the scholarship test held for the Youth Exchange Programme.

 
badin Nida Jamali Pakistan united states wrestling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Badin, Nida Jamali, Wrestling, United States, Pakistani wrestler Nida Jamali, Yuba City,
 
MOST READ
Dates for Pakistan's limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced
Dates for Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced
No Pakistanis for Asia XI against World XI: BCCI
No Pakistanis for Asia XI against World XI: BCCI
Melbourne Stars part ways with Haris Rauf
Melbourne Stars part ways with Haris Rauf
Pakistan players make gains in Test rankings
Pakistan players make gains in Test rankings
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
Karachi Test: Pakistan put Sri Lanka in strangle hold
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.