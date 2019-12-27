Pakistan’s Nida Jamali wins gold in US wrestling event

Pakistan’s 13-year-old student Nida Jamali won three gold medals at a wrestling tournament in the United States, Pro Pakistani has reported.

The teenager hails from Sindh’s Badin and is currently pursuing her studies on scholarship at a school in Yuba City in the state of California.

She underwent training before heading into the competition where she put on exemplary performance. She took part in three 116-pound categories and remained on top throughout.

The Pakistani athlete also topped the scholarship test held for the Youth Exchange Programme.