Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s karatekas win gold at South Asian Games

4 hours ago
Pakistan’s karatekas win gold at South Asian Games

Photo Courtesy: SportsBoardPak/Twitter

Pakistan’s karatekas have won two gold medals at the ongoing South Asian Games in Pokhara city of Nepal.

Shahida bagged the gold medal in Kata karate 42kg women’s category while Mohammad Awais finished on top of the food chain in the men’s 84kg competition.

Pakistan have so far won 14 medals in the multi-nation event, with four silvers and eight bronze medals to go along with the two gold ones.

 
karate Pakistan South Asian Games 2019
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Karate, South Asian Games 2019, Pakistan gold medals South Asian Games 2019, South Asian Games Nepal, South Asian Games results, South Asian Games medals table, Shahida Pakistani karate champion, #SAG2019, #SamaaTV
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test
Kohli seeks ‘own space’ on isolated vacations with Anushka
Kohli seeks ‘own space’ on isolated vacations with Anushka
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Australia dominate Pakistan on day one of day-night Adelaide Test
Australia dominate Pakistan on day one of day-night Adelaide Test
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.