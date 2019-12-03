Pakistan’s karatekas win gold at South Asian Games

Pakistan’s karatekas have won two gold medals at the ongoing South Asian Games in Pokhara city of Nepal.

Shahida bagged the gold medal in Kata karate 42kg women’s category while Mohammad Awais finished on top of the food chain in the men’s 84kg competition.

Federal Minister for IPC, Dr. Fehmida Mirza presented Gold medal to Karate Player, Miss Shahida. Federal Minister for IPC was accompanied by Secretary IPC, Mr. Akber Durrani who is Chief de Mission for Contingent of Pakistan in 13th South Asian Games 2019. pic.twitter.com/LavXMKLiJB — PakistanSportsBoard (@SportsBoardPak) December 2, 2019

PROUD MOMENT! Mohammad Awais won Gold medal at South Asian Games in Karate 🥋 Way to go champ! #ibleedgreen #SouthAsianGames pic.twitter.com/2w8y2greMo — #iBleedGreen 🇵🇰 (@ibleedgreenorg) December 2, 2019

Pakistan have so far won 14 medals in the multi-nation event, with four silvers and eight bronze medals to go along with the two gold ones.