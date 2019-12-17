Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka

Less than 180 overs were possible in the entirety of the rain-hampered first Test at Rawalpindi so it will be interesting to see whether Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali stick with the same side or make a few changes for the second game in Karachi. Here are the players that Azhar and Misbah should pick in order to win the all-important second Test:

1. Abid Ali: It isn’t often that you make your international debut at the age of 32 and instantly make yourself one of the first names on the team sheet but Abid Ali has done precisely that. His unbeaten 109 in the first game means he is certain to start this one, especially considering how poorly every other opener in the Test side has performed during the last two years.

2. Azhar Ali: Shan Masood was dismissed for a duck in the opening game and the left-hander might be more suited for bouncier conditions. Azhar has been woeful throughout 2019 but will be hoping to find form in familiar conditions.

3. Haris Sohail: The left-hander’s best position might still be the number three spot and Azhar Ali promoting himself up the order might allow him to cement his position in the side. Haris has an average of over 50 at the one-down position in ODIs but has struggled to emulate that success in the longest format.

4. Babar Azam: It now seems it will take something drastic to take the number four spot from Babar for the best part of the next decade as the 25-year-old scored a century on his home Test debut in Rawalpindi. The right-hander is Pakistan’s top-ranked batsman in all three formats and breached the top 10 of the Test rankings for the first time after his unbeaten 102.

5. Fawad Alam: Fawad has been waiting for another chance in the Test format for more than a decade now despite being the standout performer almost every year in the domestic circuit and his inclusion in the squad was cheered by fans across the country. The left-hander was a surprising omission from the first Test but the local boy should be in the side for the second Test in Karachi.

6. Asad Shafiq: Another Karachi boy who will be eager to play his first-ever Test at the National Stadium. Shafiq is the ideal number six batsman for Pakistan and most of his best performances have come at that spot. He is Pakistan’s most prolific number six batsman in history and promoting him up the order makes little sense.

7. Muhammad Rizwan: One of the side’s better batsmen during the series of Australia, Rizwan was unfortunate to miss out on a century and will be hoping to carry on his good form against Sri Lanka. Rain would have been particularly frustrating for the wicketkeeper-batsman as he would have been eager to establish himself in the side after replacing former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps.

8. Yasir Shah: The decision to drop the ace spinner in the first game but Yasir had come into this series on the back of a poor Australia tour in which he gave away more than 400 runs and took just four wickets. He scored a century and was Pakistan’s second-highest run-getter after Babar but struggled in his day job. The rest, along with the training sessions he has had with Mushtaq Ahmed in Karachi, should do him a world of good and he will be raring to go come December 19.

9. Usman Shinwari: The left-armer showed glimpses of his talent in the first game but could only manage one wicket despite troubling the batsmen several times. The pacer should be given another chance considering the stop-start nature of the first game and he might even find more help from the pitch in Karachi than he did in Rawalpindi. The 16-year-old Naseem Shah impressed in the first game but might find himself rested for the second game to avoid injuries at such a young age.

10. Muhammad Abbas: The medium-pacer provides Azhar Ali with control and looked more like the bowler that was breaking records till last year than the shadow of his former self in Australia. He produced one of the finest deliveries of the entire Test to get his only wicket but both him and Azhar know he can do much more damage.

11. Shaheen Shah Afridi: It says as much about Shaheen as it does about Pakistan that a 19-year-old is the country’s premium pacer across the three formats. He was once again among the wickets while also keeping the scoring rate in check in the first Test and was the team’s best bowler in Australia. Shaheen needs his workload managed but his excellence means he can’t be dropped from the side.