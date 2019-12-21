Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan’s Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique voted Esports Player of the Year

5 hours ago
Pakistan’s Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique voted Esports Player of the Year

Photo Courtesy: ArslanAsh95/Twitter

Pakistan’s Arslan “Ash” Siddique won the ESPN Esports Player of the Year award.

ESPN reported that Arslan received 60.1% of the total 8,036 votes cast on Twitter. Jay “Sinatraa” Won came in second with with 21.6%. Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and Xiaomeng “Liooon” Li finished at third and fourth positions with 15.1% and 3.2% respectively.

“After barely competing internationally in 2018, Arslan Ash won Tekken 7 at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan 2019 in January and also won the Evolution Championship Series 2019 in August,” said ESPN.

The Pakistani Esports maestro also won the Best Moment award after his Evo wins in Japan secured 42.7% of the total votes.

Team USA’s Overwatch World Cup got the second-highest votes with 25.3% followed by Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf’s Fortnite World Cup solo competition which 22.6% of the votes. Xiaomeng “Liooon” Li got win at the Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals win got just 9.3% of the votes.

 
Tell us what you think:


 
 
 
 
 
 
