Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan won’t play Tests in UAE now, says Wasim Khan

December 19, 2019
Pakistan won’t play Tests in UAE now, says Wasim Khan

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh have refused to play a two-match Test series in Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20Is in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests,” Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I have written back to them, being very strong in my response, and asked the reason why. We have our security plans signed off by ICC and it has been signed off for a while now. ”

He said that Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan is going on safely. “Sri Lanka are going to compete their series here and everything went very safely with all security provisions in place. So, we are asking Bangladesh what is the reason for you not wanting to come.”

Wasim says playing Test matches at a neutral venue is not an option for Pakistan at the moment. “They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn’t an option now.”

Bangladesh’s previous tour to Pakistan was back in 2007-08 while Pakistan have played in Bangladesh twice in 2011-12 and 2015.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.