Pakistan won’t play Tests in UAE now, says Wasim Khan

Bangladesh have refused to play a two-match Test series in Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20Is in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests,” Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I have written back to them, being very strong in my response, and asked the reason why. We have our security plans signed off by ICC and it has been signed off for a while now. ”

He said that Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan is going on safely. “Sri Lanka are going to compete their series here and everything went very safely with all security provisions in place. So, we are asking Bangladesh what is the reason for you not wanting to come.”

Wasim says playing Test matches at a neutral venue is not an option for Pakistan at the moment. “They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn’t an option now.”

Bangladesh’s previous tour to Pakistan was back in 2007-08 while Pakistan have played in Bangladesh twice in 2011-12 and 2015.