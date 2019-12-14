Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan won’t organise home games at neutral venues: PCB chief

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has said that they will no longer be organising home fixtures at neutral venues.  

“We are telling everyone now that they can tour Pakistan if they like,” Mani said while speaking during the first Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test in Rawalpindi. “But we have made it clear that we will not be playing our home games elsewhere.”

He said that the touring players had to be paid extra for playing in Pakistan. “We had to pay $25,000 to players of the visiting team such as West Indies. I then took a principled stand that no player will be paid extra. The foreign players who wished to play in Pakistan are welcome to do so.”

The PCB chairman went on to say that the Sri Lankan players who backed out of the ODI and T20I series in Pakistan took the decision because of their own concerns. “No one can be forced to play against their free will.”

Commenting on the players’ salaries, Mani said that he wants the salaries of the players to be comparable to that of the top cricketers in the world.

 
