Pakistan take gold tally to four at South Asian Games

Pakistan have taken their gold medal tally to four at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal as the their karatekas continue to impress.

According to the latest results, Saadi Ghulam Abbas won the gold medal in the men’s 75kg karate event.

Saadi Ghulam Abbas has won Gold Medal in 75 KG category of Karate in 13th South Asian Games 2019 Nepal. Third Gold for Pakistan in Karate.

On the other hand, the men’s shooting team took first place in the men’s 3-position team rifle event.

Pakistan shooting team won Team Gold Medal in 3xposition Rifle (Men)

1. Ghufran adil 1152 pts

2. Aqib Latif 1135 pts

3. Zeeshan Shakir 1134 pts Whereas Mr. Khalil Akhter got bronze in single.

Buck up team Pak

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 3-1 defeat to India in the men’s volleyball final.

Earlier, Pakistani karatekas Shahida Abbasi and Mohammad Awais had clinched gold medals in the 42kg women’s and 84kg men’s categories respectively.