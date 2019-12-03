Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan take gold tally to four at South Asian Games

20 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: SportsBoardPak/Twitter

Pakistan have taken their gold medal tally to four at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal as the their karatekas continue to impress.

According to the latest results, Saadi Ghulam Abbas won the gold medal in the men’s 75kg karate event.

On the other hand, the men’s shooting team took first place in the men’s 3-position team rifle event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 3-1 defeat to India in the men’s volleyball final.

Earlier, Pakistani karatekas Shahida Abbasi and Mohammad Awais had clinched gold medals in the 42kg women’s and 84kg men’s categories respectively.

 
