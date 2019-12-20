Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test poised on knife’s edge as pacers strike

If the first Test back in Pakistan after a decade proved to be a largely anti-climactic affair then the second Test at the National Stadium of Karachi is shaping to be anything but as bowlers dominate proceedings.

Thirteen wickets had fallen on the first day’s play and the trend continued as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Abbas got a lot of help from a surface that has traditionally favoured the batsmen.

Sri Lanka had been 64-3 at stumps on day one in response to Pakistan’s 191 and the visitors lost some crucial wickets in the opening session to go into lunch at 170-6.

Shaheen and Abbas had both claimed three wickets apiece, with the 19-year-old Shaheen particularly impressive with the bounce and seam he managed to extract as he dismissed arguably Sri Lanka’s most dangerous duo in the veteran Angelo Mathews and the in-form Dhananjaya de Silva.

Dinesh Chandimal is not out on 42 while the equally dangerous Niroshan Dickwella is on 10.

The visitors are still 21 runs behind Pakistan and any sort of first-innings lead for either side can prove crucial in what is certain to be a low-scoring game.