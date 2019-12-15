Abid Ali scores century on Test debut

The historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka may be coming to a frustrating draw after rain accounted for nearly three days of the clash but opener Abid Ali is near a century on debut as the players take tea on the final day.

The hosts are currently batting on 177-2 with Babar Azam on 47 and Abid Ali on 91.

Sri Lanka had declared on 308-6 earlier in the day after Dhananjaya de Silva had scored an unbeaten century.

Play was not possible for nearly three days of the Test, which means the Karachi Test that starts on December 19 has become even more crucial for both sides.