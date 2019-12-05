Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the ticket prices for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka.

The two-match series begins in Rawalpindi on December 11. The two sides will then travel to Karachi for the second fixture on December 19. It will be played under the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

“The PCB, in an effort to encourage the fans to be part of return of Test cricket in Pakistan, have fixed price of Shoaib Akhtar Enclosure at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at PKR50,” the cricket board stated in its media release. “At the National Stadium, tickets for Javed Miandad, Fazal Mahmood, Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosure will be available and have also been fixed at PKR50.”

The sale of match tickets will begin from December 7. They can be bought purchase online through www.yayvo.com, while Rawalpindi fans can buy tickets from designated TCS ticket sale centres. In Karachi, sale of tickets from the TCS sale centres will start on December 9. “The spectators are advised to carry their CNIC cards when visiting the TCS sale centres, while a maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased on one CNIC card. When purchasing online, fans will collect tickets directly from the TCS sale centres.”

Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a hiatus of 10 years. The previous series in 2009 against Sri Lanka came to an abrupt end when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan side as they were en-route to play a five-day game at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
