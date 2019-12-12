Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side

2 hours ago
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan on Thursday announced that they have released leg-spinner Yasir Shah from the national side.

“Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah will be serving as spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed’s working alongside has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy,” a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board read. “Yasir will re-join the team in Karachi on December 16, where the second Test will commence on December 19.”

Mushtaq Ahmed was appointed as Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant last week. “According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.”

Yasir Shah was a part of the Pakistan side which was whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series against Australia.

He scored 194 runs in two matches which included a memorable ton in the day-night Test at Adelaide.

His bowling performance was under-par as he finished with just four wickets at an average of 100.50.

 
Pakistan yasir shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match tickets go on sale from Rs50
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
Watch: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's unique wicket celebration
Watch: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s unique wicket celebration
PSL Team Review: Lahore Qalandars
PSL Team Review: Lahore Qalandars
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.