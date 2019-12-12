Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side

Pakistan on Thursday announced that they have released leg-spinner Yasir Shah from the national side.

“Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah will be serving as spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed’s working alongside has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy,” a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board read. “Yasir will re-join the team in Karachi on December 16, where the second Test will commence on December 19.”

Mushtaq Ahmed was appointed as Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant last week. “According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.”

Yasir Shah was a part of the Pakistan side which was whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series against Australia.

He scored 194 runs in two matches which included a memorable ton in the day-night Test at Adelaide.

His bowling performance was under-par as he finished with just four wickets at an average of 100.50.