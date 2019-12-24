Pakistan players make gains in Test rankings

Pakistan players made gains in the Test rankings after winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan made the return of Test cricket to the country a memorable occasion as they won the two-match series by 1-0.

Babar Azam climbed three places to number six in the batsmen rankings while Asad Shafiq is at number 20. Azhar Ali is at number 26 while Shan Masood shares the 40th position with New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme.

Haris Sohail and Abid Ali are at 61st and 62nd positions respectively.

Meanwhile, no Pakistan bowler could make it to the top 10. However, Mohammad Abbas improved three places to go up 15th position while Yasir Shah retains his 22nd position.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has climbed upto 39th place while Naseem Shah occupies the 79th position.

Pakistan have improved by one place to take the seventh position in the team rankings.