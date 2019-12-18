Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Pakistan play Sri Lanka in second Test at ‘fortress’ Karachi

3 hours ago
Pakistan play Sri Lanka in second Test at ‘fortress’ Karachi

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test at Karachi’s National Stadium starting from Thursday.

The two-match Test series is currently tied at 0-0 with the rain-affected opening fixture ending in a draw.

Pakistan have an impressive record when it comes to playing five-day fixtures at the National Stadium. They have played 41 Test matches here and won 21 of them. Eighteen fixtures ended without a result and the hsots have just two defeats to their name.

Karachi will be hosting a Test match for the first time since February 2009. The previous five-day fixture played at the venue was between the same teams and ended in a draw. Younis Khan had played a memorable knock of 313 on the occasion.

The fixture will begin at 10am local time.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti and Fawad Alam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Lasith Embuldeniya.

 
Cricket Karachi Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
