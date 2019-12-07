Pakistan pick Fawad Alam for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan on Saturday announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka.

The side was announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq during a press conference.

Two changes have been made to the squad that toured Australia as Fawad Alam and Usman Khan Shinwari have been included for the two-match series.

This will be Fawad Alam’s first appearance in the Test format in over a decade. He played his last Test against New Zealand in Dunedin from November 24 to 28 back in 2009.

The series starts December 11 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah and Usman Khan Shinwari.