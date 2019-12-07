Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan pick Fawad Alam for Sri Lanka Tests

40 mins ago
Pakistan pick Fawad Alam for Sri Lanka Tests

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan on Saturday announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka.

The side was announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq during a press conference.

Two changes have been made to the squad that toured Australia as Fawad Alam and Usman Khan Shinwari have been included for the two-match series.

This will be Fawad Alam’s first appearance in the Test format in over a decade. He played his last Test against New Zealand in Dunedin from November 24 to 28 back in 2009.

The series starts December 11 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah and Usman Khan Shinwari.

 
Cricket fawad alam Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.