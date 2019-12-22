Pakistan on brink of victory against Sri Lanka in Karachi

Pakistan need just three more wickets to claim the second Test and the series against Sri Lanka after the visitors finished day four on 212-7 at the National Stadium of Karachi.

Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella frustrated the hosts as they put on a century together to keep Pakistan at bay after their bowlers had reduced Sri Lanka to 97-5. Dickwella’s resistance was finally broken by the part-time spin of Haris Sohail but his 65 off just 76 deliveries got the side past 200.

Fernando remained unbeaten on 102 but is fast running out of partners, especially with Naseem Shah looking dangerous with figures of 3-31 to his name already.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had 160 runs in 27 overs to go into the break at 555-3 as they took the game to the Sri Lankans to amass a lead of 475.

Azhar was eventually dismissed for 118 as he skipped down the track against Lasith Embuldeniya and was stumped.

Wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan made his way out into the middle and took the side to lunch alongside Babar without any more mishaps. The two went along at breakneck speed and made 52 in 7.5 overs at a run-rate of over 6.5.

This is only the second time in Test history that all top four batsmen have scored centuries.