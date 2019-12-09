Pakistan look to host day-night Test in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked its Bangladesh counterpart to play a day-night Test in Karachi if it tours the country next year, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“The idea behind encouraging day-night cricket and offering Bangladesh is to counter the problem of dwindling crowds,” PCB chief Ehsan Mani said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. “We intend to add at least one day-night Test in our home itinerary. The benefit, other than better crowds, is that we can have an opportunity to extend our cricketing season. Like in Pakistan if the season ends in the mid-April or earlier, we can extend it by having day-night games to fill in an empty window. It’s really unfair to play Test cricket in front of empty stadiums and with this idea we hope crowds will turn up for this unique experience after their job in evening.”

He added that almost every Test playing member is now playing day-night cricket and said that the Pakistan board thinks at least one day-night Test should be played in every series. “Even India captain Virat Kohli, who was bit cautious about the day-night Test, now after the recent game [against Bangladesh] at home turned into an ambassador of this idea so it’s good for the future.”

Pakistan’s cricket board expressed interest in organising a day-night Test in 2013 which was two years before the first-ever game between Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan played their first day-night Test in 2016 at Brisbane and lost to Australia by 39 runs. In the same year, 10 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches were played under the lights for the players to get familiar with the concept. Furthermore, they played a Test game against West Indies in Dubai and won the game by 56 runs. They Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka in a day-night fixture in Dubai and suffered a 68-run defeat. They suffered whooping innings and 48-run defeat to Australia in Adelaide this year.