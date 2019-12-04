Pakistan increase gold medals tally at South Asian Games

Pakistan keep on increasing their gold medals tally at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal and have now won six medals in the seven-nation event so far.

According to the latest results, Uzair Rehman won the gold medal in the 200m race on Monday whereas Shahzeb bagged the gold medal in the men’s 54kg individual taekwondo event.

Earlier, the men’s shooting team — comprising of Ghufran Adil, Aqib Latif and Zeeshan Latif — took gold in the 3-position rifle competition.

Karatekas Shahida bagged the gold medal in 42kg women’s category while Mohammad Awais and Saadi Ghulam took Pakistan to glory in the 84kg and 75kg competition respectively.