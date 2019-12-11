Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan finish with 31 golds in South Asian Games

4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: SportsBoardPak/Twitter

Pakistan claimed 31 gold medals at the South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal to finish fourth in the tournament.

The country, with a total of 131 medals, finished fourth in the competition behind winners India, runners-up Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won various events in taekwondo, athletics, wushu, weightlifting, wrestling, handball, squash, shooting, karate and judo.

The tally is a big improvement for the Pakistani delegation, who won just 12 gold medals back in the 2016 edition held in the Indian city of Guwahati.

 
