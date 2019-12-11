Pakistan finish with 31 golds in South Asian Games

Pakistan claimed 31 gold medals at the South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal to finish fourth in the tournament.

The country, with a total of 131 medals, finished fourth in the competition behind winners India, runners-up Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won various events in taekwondo, athletics, wushu, weightlifting, wrestling, handball, squash, shooting, karate and judo.

The tally is a big improvement for the Pakistani delegation, who won just 12 gold medals back in the 2016 edition held in the Indian city of Guwahati.