Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan early on in Karachi Test

Pakistan headed for lunch break at 72-3 against Sri Lanka at day one of the Karachi Test on Thursday.

The hosts, after electing to bat, were struggling from the start as Vishwa Fernando bagged two quick wickets.

Pakistan lost their first wicket when Shan Masood was bowled for five before the left-arm pacer dismissed Azhar Ali for a second-ball duck to leave Pakistan reeling at 10-2.

Babar Azam and Abid Ali, who became the first batsman to score a century on his Test and ODI debut, put on a 55-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed leg before by Lahiru Kumara.