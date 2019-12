Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test to win the two-match series by 1-0 on Monday.

Needing three wickets to win on the final day, it took just 16 deliveries to end the game.

It was Pakistan’s first home Test series win in 13 years.

Pakistan have made the return of Test cricket to the country a memorable won as they win the series by 1-0.

The series opener in Rawalpindi ended in a draw with rain washed out most of the game.