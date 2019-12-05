Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan bag 10 gold medals in South Asian Games

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: DrFMirza/Twitter

Pakistan took their gold medals tally to 10 at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal.

According to the latest result, Rehmat Ali bagged the gold medal in Team Karate event while Baaz Muhammad and Murad Khan took Pakistan to glory in a team karate competition.

Female karatekas also made their mark as the team of Nargis, Kulsoom and Sana won the gold medal in team kamite karate competition.

Muhammad Naeem won the gold medal for Pakistan in 110-metre hurdles.

Earlier, Uzair Rehman won the gold medal in the 200m race on Monday whereas Shahzeb bagged the gold medal in the men’s 54kg individual taekwondo event.

The men’s shooting team — comprising of Ghufran Adil, Aqib Latif and Zeeshan Latif — took gold in the 3-position rifle competition.

Karatekas Shahida bagged the gold medal in 42kg women’s category while Mohammad Awais and Saadi Ghulam took Pakistan to glory in the 84kg and 75kg competition respectively.

 
nepal Pakistan South Asian Games 2019
 
