Pakistan announce squad for U19 Cricket World Cup

Two-time champions Pakistan announced on Friday the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

“In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain, while prolific opener Haider Ali has been appointed as vice-captain,” a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read.

Pakistan squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 namedhttps://t.co/LACNkZTw7j pic.twitter.com/xkvx1CFDyf — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 6, 2019

The side are placed in Group C of the 16-team competition and will begin their campaign against Scotland on January 19. They will play Zimbabwe on January 22. Their last group stage fixture will be against Bangladesh on January 24.

The top two sides in the group will progress to the Super League stage while the rest will feature in the Plate Championship. “The Super League stage will commence from January 28 and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on February 9 in Benoni.”