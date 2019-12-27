Northern on backfoot against Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Central Punjab had an upper hand over Northern on the day one of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final in Karachi on Friday.

Northern, being asked to bat first, slipped to 69-5 but Faizan Riaz and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir steadied the ship with their 155-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Riaz went on to complete his century before getting dismissed for 116 after hitting 14 boundaries. The side collapsed once again after the partnership was broken.

Rohail Nazir went on to score 80 with the help of 12 fours before they were eventually dismissed for 254.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-54.

Skipper Nauman Ali provided the breakthrough for Northern as Ahmed Shehzad fell for 20. Salman Butt and Azhar Ali then put on 57-run partnership as Central Punjab finished the proceedings at 87-1.