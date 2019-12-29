Northern left struggling against Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Central Punjab were in a comfortable position as Northern were 109-2 at stumps on day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final in Karachi.

Nauman Ali’s side trail by 312 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Central Punjab began day three on their overnight total of 466-5 with Umar Akmal and Zafar Gohar starting the proceedings. They scored a 215-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Gohar fell agonizingly short of his century as he was dismissed for 99. Umar Akmal went on to complete his 200 before falling for 213. Bilal Asif headed back to the pavilion after scoring 17 before the side declared their first innings after posting a daunting total of 675-8.

Northern openers Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik took the side to 75 before Bilal Asif provided the breakthrough by getting the latter dismissed. Umar Amin was the next to go as he fell to Faheem Ashraf.