Northern in control against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Northern were in complete control of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Karachi’s United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Nauman Ali’s side declared their first innings at 411-8 on the back of a century by Sarmad Bhatti, who made 109. There were four half-centurions in the side as Hammad Azam made 76 while Faizan Riaz, Zeeshan Malik and Ali Sarfaraz scored 63, 61 and 50 respectively.

Waqas Ahmed bagged a five-wicket haul as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were left struggling at 156-6. Skipper Fakhar Zaman has been the top scorer for the side so far with his 66.

Meanwhile, Balochistan have a 400-run lead over hosts Sindh in their fixture at the National Stadium.

Balochistan went on to score 471-9 before declaring their first innings. Skipper Imran Farhat led from the front by top scoring with 137 and found precious support in Akbar-ur-Rehman who made 122.

Amad Butt was the third centurion of the innings as he went on to make 106 while Asif Zakir contributed 53 runs with the bat.

Omair bin Yousuf was the only Sindh batsman to be dismissed so far in the innings before Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel put on a 64-run partnership for the second wicket to take the side to 71-1 before stumps were drawn.

On the other hand, the Punjab derby is turning out to be a run fest for Central who are 574 runs ahead of Southern at the State Bank Sports Complex in Karachi.

Ahmed Shehzad’s side posted a mammoth total of 597-9 before declaring their first innings. Abdullah Shafiq was the standout player with his 133 while Usman Salahuddin made 114. Mohammad Saad and Ahmed Shehzad also chipped in with their respective knocks of 105 and 100 runs.

Southern Punjab lost Sami Aslam with eight runs on the board. They were batting at 23-1 at stumps.