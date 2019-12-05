Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Northern, Central Punjab secure Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final berths

59 mins ago
Northern, Central Punjab secure Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final berths

Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern and Central Punjab secured a place in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Thursday.

The final will be played from December 27 at the National Stadium of Karachi.

Skipper Nauman Ali bowled Northern to a 39-run win over Fakhar Zaman’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side. The spinner returned with match-winning figures of 4-72.

Chasing 245 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were sent packing for 205. Zohaib Khan was left stranded at 51 not out while Israrullah made a half-century as well.

They will play the final against Central Punjab, whose fixture against Southern Punjab ended in a draw.

Ahmed Shehzad’s side batted throughout the last day as they went on to score 309-1 till stumps were drawn with veterans Ahmed Shehzad and Salman Butt scoring unbeaten centuries each and putting on a 184-run partnership for the second wicket.

Butt was the better of the two as he went on to top score with his 158. His sublime knock included 19 boundaries. He found precious support in the captain who remained unbeaten at 100 with the help of 19 boundaries and two maximums.

Sindh, meanwhile, secured a draw against Balochistan on the back of a century by Fawad Alam.

The side began the fourth day’s play at 356-5. The left-handed batsman scored his 34th first-class century before falling for 116. Anwar Ali went on to score a half-century as the side were dismissed for 515.

Balochistan, trailing by 44 runs, were batting at 181-1 at stumps. Imran Butt was the top scorer with his unbeaten 101-run knock.

 
