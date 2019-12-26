No Pakistanis for Asia XI against World XI: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that no Pakistani player will be playing the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI scheduled to take place in March, IANS has reported.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI,” BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George said. “That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. (BCCI President) Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI.”

The two-match series, being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman, has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The games are to be played on March 18 and 21 at Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh have agreed to played a T20I series on Pakistani soil next year but are insisting on playing the two-Test series at a neutral venue.

The cricketing ties between Pakistan and India, on the other hand, are strained since the terrorist attacks in Mumbai back in 2008. Pakistan toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs in 2012. The two countries have not played a bilateral series then and have been competing against each other in ICC events only.

Earlier, the cricketing boards of Pakistan and India engaged in a war of words over security situation in each other’s country.