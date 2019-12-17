Nida Dar gets picked in T20I Team of the Year

Pakistan’s Nida Dar was picked in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year.

The 32-year-old is the only Pakistan player in the 11-member squad, which is being led by Australia’s Meg Lanning.

Here’s the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year, with Meg Lanning as the captain!#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/LaAnZE5YH3 — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019

Australia have the most number of players in the team with four. Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt are also part of the side.

India’s Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadhav were picked in the team while South Africans Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail managed to make it to the cut.

Dani Wyatt is the only England player in the team.