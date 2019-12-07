Never easy to make a comeback in Australia, says Azhar

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali has said that it is not an easy take to make a comeback when the situation is not going in the team’s favour in Australia.

“When you play in Australia and don’t avail your opportunities, it’s never easy to make a comeback,” Azhar said after the side returned home from their dismal tour of the Land Down Under. “The bowling attack was young and couldn’t perform as expected, but still the world is talking about them today. They have pace and with little bit more experience they will be great for Pakistan in the future.”

The batsman said his country is a proud cricketing nation whose pride has been hurt. “We prepared to the best of our abilities, we went there with positive intent but unfortunately sometimes the results aren’t per your expectations.”

The 34-year-old said that the side is looking forward to the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka starting from December 11 in Rawalpindi.

“The next series is against Sri Lanka, which is a momentous occasion for all of us as our players will be playing their first Test match in Pakistan. Sri Lanka is bringing their full-strength side and we have to play very good cricket to beat them. We will try our best and whatever time we have in between we have to freshen up our minds and look forward to play good cricket and get back on track. It is very important for us and we have to play this series very well.”

He said that his batting technique is not going as well as he had planned and that he is aware that he needs to score runs whether playing in the team as a captain or any other player.”I realise I do have to score, I am working hard, I am feeling good in nets but unfortunately, runs are not coming but I know when runs do come it will be in bulk.”