Nepal bowler sets new women’s T20I bowling record

Nepal’s Anjali Chand wrote her name in the record books as she bagged six wickets without conceding a single run in her side’s South Asian Games clash against Maldives on Monday to register the best-ever figures in women’s T20I .

Her sublime spell helped Nepal bundle out Maldives for just 16 runs — the sixth lowest total in women’s T20I cricket.

Maldives’ decision to bat first came back to haunt them as the side were reduced to 11-1 before Hamza Niyaz, who top scored with nine off 11 deliveries, was dismissed. It went from bad to worse for the batting side as they lost their next eight batsmen for just five runs.

Nepal finished the game in just five deliveries as Kajal Shrestha scored 13 runs and four extras were conceded by Shamma Ali.