Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Nepal bowler sets new women’s T20I bowling record

2 hours ago
Nepal bowler sets new women’s T20I bowling record

Photo Courtesy: Wicket Nepal

Nepal’s Anjali Chand wrote her name in the record books as she bagged six wickets without conceding a single run in her side’s South Asian Games clash against Maldives on Monday to register the best-ever figures in women’s T20I .

Her sublime spell helped Nepal bundle out Maldives for just 16 runs — the sixth lowest total in women’s T20I cricket.

Maldives’ decision to bat first came back to haunt them as the side were reduced to 11-1 before Hamza Niyaz, who top scored with nine off 11 deliveries, was dismissed. It went from bad to worse for the batting side as they lost their next eight batsmen for just five runs.

Nepal finished the game in just five deliveries as Kajal Shrestha scored 13 runs and four extras were conceded by Shamma Ali.

 
Cricket nepal South Asian Games
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Nepal, South Asian Games, Anjali Chand record, Anjali Chand bowling, women's cricket, Maldives
 
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
Kohli seeks ‘own space’ on isolated vacations with Anushka
Kohli seeks ‘own space’ on isolated vacations with Anushka
Australia dominate Pakistan on day one of day-night Adelaide Test
Australia dominate Pakistan on day one of day-night Adelaide Test
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.