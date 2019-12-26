Naseem Shah’s selection for U19 World Cup uncertain

Naseem Shah’s participation in the U19 Cricket World Cup is in uncertainty as the senior team is not willing to release him for the tournament, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

A report states that Shah, who was picked in the squad during the tour of Australia, is expected to join his team-mates an ongoing training camp in Lahore which is underway since November 25.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are scheduled to host a multi-format home series against Bangladesh starting from January 15 in Lahore and the quick bowler is likely to get selected for the three T20Is and two Tests. The U19 World Cup, meanwhile, begins from January 17 in South Africa.

“I don’t mind if they play him against Bangladesh in Tests, but if the series isn’t happening then I would very much want Naseem in the squad for the World Cup,” Pakistan U19 coach Ijaz Ahmed said as quoted by the cricketing website. “He is important not just because he played Test cricket, but he was always the first-choice bowler for us in the World Cup. He was named in the squad and even the PCB chairman had given a clearance on his name. Having him in the squad will give our squad a major boost.”

Ijaz went on to say that he had requested Misbah-ul-Haq to release him if he is not playing the Tests against Bangladesh and he too understands the importance of the World Cup. “We are in discussion to sort this out once and for all but if this doesn’t go according to plan, then we have reserve players on the bench who are with us from the last 25 days and very much part of our preparations. So, I do have a plan B but if it’s not Tests and only T20I against Bangladesh, then I think they have plenty of options to pick from and can easily release Naseem.”

Naseem has impressed with his pace since making his international debut in the Test series against Australia. He went on to become the second youngest bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in Test cricket behind compatriot Nasim-ul-Ghani.