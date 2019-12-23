Naseem becomes second-youngest bowler to take Test five-for

Pakistan’s 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah has become the second youngest bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings.

Naseem, who is aged 16 years and 307 days, claimed 5-31 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. He dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embduldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to register his name in the National Stadium of Karachi’s honours board.

Naseem is only behind former Pakistan bowler Nasim-ul-Ghani who was just four days younger than Naseem when he returned with figures of 5-113 at Georgetown back in 1958.

Another Pakistani, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, is third on the list for his 5-79 at the age of 17 years and 257 days followed by Bangladesh’s Nayeem Hasan who achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 355 days.

Bangladesh’s Enamul Haque Jr. rounds off the top five-for his 6-45 at the age of 18 years and 32 days against Zimbabwe.