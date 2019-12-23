Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Naseem becomes second-youngest bowler to take Test five-for

1 hour ago
Naseem becomes second-youngest bowler to take Test five-for

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah has become the second youngest bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings.

Naseem, who is aged 16 years and 307 days, claimed 5-31 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. He dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embduldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to register his name in the National Stadium of Karachi’s honours board.

Naseem is only behind former Pakistan bowler Nasim-ul-Ghani who was just four days younger than Naseem when he returned with figures of 5-113 at Georgetown back in 1958.

Another Pakistani, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, is third on the list for his 5-79 at the age of 17 years and 257 days followed by Bangladesh’s Nayeem Hasan who achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 355 days.

Bangladesh’s Enamul Haque Jr. rounds off the top five-for his 6-45 at the age of 18 years and 32 days against Zimbabwe.

 
Cricket Enamul Haque Jr. Mohammad Amir Naseem Shah Nasim-ul-Ghani Nayeem Hasan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.