HOME > Sports

Misbah-ul-Haq appointed Islamabad United head coach

59 mins ago
Misbah-ul-Haq appointed Islamabad United head coach

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has taken up another role after he was announced as the head coach for Pakistan Super League’s former champions Islamabad United.

The move comes as no surprise after Islamabad had let go of Dean Jones and the Pakistan Cricket Board itself had indicated that the relatively rookie Misbah will be getting coaching experience during this year’s T20 league campaign.

Misbah has struggled since taking over the Pakistan side, with defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia leading to pressure early on. This is not the first time that a Pakistan coach will be in the dugout of a PSL franchise after former coach Mickey Arthur had also acted as the Karachi Kings coach.

 
