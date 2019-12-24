Misbah disappointed with Bangladesh’s reluctance to play Tests in Pakistan

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that it will be disappointing for Pakistan if Bangladesh doesn’t tour the country, Cricbuzz has reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan had stated that Bangladesh were not willing to play a Test series on Pakistani soil.

“It’s very important to have this (Test cricket) going on,” Misbah said while speaking in Karachi. “It will be a big disappointment for Pakistan if they (Bangladesh) do not come.”

The former Pakistan cricketer said that it will be a lame pretext if Bangladesh skip the Test series for security reasons. “There is no excuse at this stage and making security a pretext is lame, because when international tours are happening, teams (are) coming and playing here, even you are agreeing to play T20 and refusing Test is something beyond my understanding. I don’t see any reason. To me it’s just an excuse and nothing else.”

Misbah said that it will also be an injustice to the team and its players as Pakistan are playing less Test cricket and it will also affect the performance. “It will be a great injustice to Pakistan because are playing fewer Test matches compared to other teams and we want more Tests on a regular basis. If this (Test series) doesn’t happen, we will be playing our next series in England after a long gap. Then we can’t blame our players – like Azhar Ali returned back to form after a long span and then again he has to wait for another four months playing nothing. He will be at a disadvantage. It will again feel like a debut on the next series. Our players need to play continuous cricket.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan had said that they will not force their players to play in Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s previous tour to Pakistan was back in 2007-08 while Pakistan have played in Bangladesh twice in the meantime.